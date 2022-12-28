Border tourism operators have experienced a spike in demand over the holiday period, with accommodation occupancy rates like those seen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Strong results have been matched across the retail and hospitality sectors, with one expert pointing out this was expected to continue into 2023.
Mercure Albury general manager Sanjay Mahajan said Albury-Wodonga had become an important destination for those on the Sydney-to-Melbourne route.
"It's a great stopover for people," he said. "Our restaurant was very busy. We've been seeing very high occupancy rates over the Christmas period; people are traveling and spending money."
Kay Perry said the Olive Hills Estate winery she and her husband, Ross, operated at Rutherglen had been "very busy" every day, except for closing for Christmas, over the past few weeks.
"Rutherglen has been buzzing with tourism," she said. "We have been frantic and we're delighted, our visitors have mainly been tourists. A lot of people are doing day trips around the wineries.
"We want to encourage more tourists into the area.
"People really are loving it; the majority of (Rutherglen) wineries are open and it's marvellous to see."
Mrs Perry said the Valentine's bakery chain, operated by the Perrys children, had also been doing very well, despite a shortage of staff.
Business Wodonga's Graham Jenkin said trading had been extremely strong in the lead-up to the Christmas holiday period.
"There's certainly a lot happening at the moment," he said. "I know for months our accommodation providers have been nearly fully booked every night. And I believe that's continuing."
The feedback he had received from members was that many visitors had chosen to travel around smaller communities rather than flying between major centres.
Mr Jenkin said he hoped Border residents would continue to shop local in 2023, as there had been "a real feeling" people wanted to support their own communities.
BIG4 Albury Tourist Park owner-manager Kerrie Day said the Lavington business was booked out until mid-January.
"We had bushfires and border closures and it's been horrific, but people are happy to get out and meet up with family and have a good time," she said.
"We get quite a few repeat guests, but now they're coming back and bringing more people with them. It's great they're stopping in on their way, and staying more than one night. We were short of staff but we've picked up now; it's running along nicely, onwards and upwards."
