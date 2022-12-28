Wodonga has lured former players Nick Beattie and Bob Russell back to the kennel.
Beattie returns from a two-year stint at Kiewa-Sandy Creek while Russell has also spent the past two seasons at Tallangatta.
Bulldogs coach Jordan Taylor said the experienced duo would add further depth at the kennel as they strive to snap a 14-year finals drought.
"It's always a positive to have players return and both Nick and Bob will add some more depth and experience to the list," Taylor said.
"Nick is a proven goalkicker at O&M level and will provide another strong marking target in attack.
"Bob is fairly versatile and can fill numerous roles.
"He is ultra-competitive and loves the club and it's great to see him back."
Beattie enjoyed a standout season for Kiewa-Sandy Creek in his first year after he captured the Hawks best and fairest award.
The strong marking forward booted 90 goals from 28-matches at the lower standard of the Tallangatta league.
After finishing seventh this season with an 8-10 record the Bulldogs should boast a superior list next year after adding several signings and keeping departures to a minimum.
The two biggest losses are Alex Smout and Ethan Redcliffe with the latter heading bush to Mitta United.
But the signings of Bailey Griffiths, Matt Soroczynski, Nick Hynes, Mitch Dinneen, Joel Heiner, Jack Chesser and now Beattie and Russell caps a productive off-season.
"It's been a more than productive off-season and I'm really happy where the list is at," Taylor said.
"It is still quite a young list and I think our average age this season was 21-years for the senior side.
"A lot of players are getting to that stage now where they have got more than 30 games under their belt."
