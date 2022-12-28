The Border Mail
Nick Beattie and Bob Russell return to Wodonga after a stint in the bush

By Brent Godde
Updated December 28 2022 - 3:25pm, first published 3:00pm
Nick Beattie booted 90 goals from 28-matches with the Hawks.

Wodonga has lured former players Nick Beattie and Bob Russell back to the kennel.

