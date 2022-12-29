DECEMBER
30
Three of a Kind, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Montz Matsumoto and Friends, Tanswells Commercial Hotel, Beechworth
Jack Mitsch (Solo), The Bended Elbow, 8.30pm
31
Say No to FOMO New Year's Eve Party, Beer Deluxe Albury, 8pm
Syndicate, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Glass Beams, Tanswells Commercial Hotel, Beechworth, 8.30pm
Stand and Deliver, SS&A Albury, 8.30pm
New Year's Eve Rock of Ages Party featuring Goliath and Rock City DJs, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
JANUARY
5
Rachel Baiman, Tanswells Commercial Hotel, Beechworth, 8pm
6
Teeny Tiny Stevies, Albury Entertainment Centre, 10.30am
Overtime, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Liam Dalby, The Bended Elbow, 8.30pm
7
Two Man Banned, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
8
Tango and Cash, The Bended Elbow, 4.30pm
13
Snow Road Troopers, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Daine Runnells, The Bended Elbow, 8.30pm
Call Me Maybe - 2000s and 2010s Party, Beer Deluxe Albury, 9pm
14
Taktile Trio, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
The Red Empire, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
15
Dinomaniacs, SS&A Albury, 10.30am-noon
John Voigt's Car, The Bended Elbow, 4.30pm
17-21
A Land of Snow and Ice, Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, sessions run from 10am to 1.40pm
20
Felipe Baldomir, Beer Deluxe Albury, 8pm
Paul Molenta Band, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Jett Hamilton, The Bended Elbow, 8.30pm
21
Tuxedos, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
22
Nocturnal Reptiles, The Bended Elbow, 4.30pm
25
Topic (GER), Beer Deluxe Albury, 7pm
27
Rock Tones, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
James Worth, The Bended Elbow, 8.30pm
28
The Great Pretenders, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
29
Nick Keogh, The Bended Elbow, 4.30pm
Email listings to: jodie.bruton@bordermail.com.au
