Wangaratta teenager found dead in burning vehicle, police investigating

A Wangaratta man has been found dead inside a burnt out vehicle, with police investigating the circumstances of the horrific discovery.
Emergency services were called to Bunbartha, north of Shepparton, about 10am on Christmas Eve.
A vehicle was alight on Loch Garry Road.
Once the fire had been extinguished, the body of a teenager was found inside.
"The man has since been identified as a 19-year-old Wangaratta man," a police spokesman said on Wednesday.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the fire and the man's death are still to be determined and police are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident."
It's unclear if the incident is being treated as suspicious.
Police did not reveal the identity of the late man.
Loch Garry Road runs next to the Loch Garry Wildlife Reserve, and the road provides access to the Goulburn River and campsites.
"Police are also asking anyone who was travelling through the area around the time of the fire and may have dash-cam footage to come forward," the spokesman said.
Bunbartha is a small town about 20 kilometres from Shepparton.
The area had a population of 313 at the time of the last census.
Those spoken to in the area by The Border Mail on Wednesday said they hadn't heard many details of what had occurred.
One woman said they had seen the fire on the CFA phone app, and was surprised there hadn't been any media reports about the incident until Wednesday.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
