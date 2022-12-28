A Wodonga business identity says the decision to cancel Wodonga Raiders' New Year's Eve fireworks is a great disappointment for the city's residents.
But Business Wodonga's Graham Jenkin said the club's decision should not in any way detract from people's ability to enjoy the night. They could instead attend the Albury paceway fireworks at the Albury Showgrounds, he said.
The club relies on revenue generated by that operator to fund the fireworks display.
There was disappointment on social media over the cancellation, with some people claiming it could have been avoided.
Mr Jenkin said it was a "disappointing but understandable" decision to cancel the event given the circumstances.
"I'm sure all the volunteers at Wodonga Raiders would be extremely disappointed to have to cancel the event," he said.
"We're two cities, one community and everyone is welcome to the Albury New Year's Eve event."
President of Wodonga Raiders Zennon McCarty said the club was saddened by having to make the decision to cancel.
"It's not financially viable to run without entertainment like [the sideshow alley] to bring families through the gate," he said.
The club has hosted the annual fireworks display for close to 15 years and is it widely considered to be a family favourite.
"It takes a lot of man hours, and financially we will take a whack not having it. But that's the way it goes this year, unfortunately," Mr McCarty said.
"There won't be anything on at Raiders this year."
Mr McCarty said the club was keen to host the night again for the Wodonga community in 2023.
