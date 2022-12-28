The Border Mail
Wodonga's Graham Jenkin says people can still enjoy celebrations in Albury

By Sophie Else
December 29 2022 - 4:00am
Fireworks in Albury will be held at the Albury Showgrounds with gates opening at 5pm. Tickets can be bought at the gate.

A Wodonga business identity says the decision to cancel Wodonga Raiders' New Year's Eve fireworks is a great disappointment for the city's residents.

