While residents are happy a detour has been built around the infamous Gooramadda Road sinkhole, one resident says the episode presents a golden opportunity to examine the road.
The sinkhole, which started as a pothole in mid-November, has raised concerns about heavy trucks using the road. The Indigo Shire Council has previously rejected claims trucks were the cause of the damage.
Anthony Morris, whose farmhouse sits next to the sinkhole, said he believed the council "done a good job" on the detour.
"It took them about three weeks to complete the task but it's fine," Mr Morris said. "The detour didn't go through my property so I'm happy about that."
Another Gooromadda Road resident, Mick Humphries, said it was local knowledge the road had never been designed for B-double truck traffic.
"While the road is open like that, it gives the council a perfect opportunity to look closely at it and realise that it's not and never has been suitable for heavy trucks," Mr Humphries said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.