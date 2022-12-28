The Border Mail
Graphic Content

Woman allegedly hit with rock in random broad daylight Albury attack

By Local News
Updated December 28 2022 - 5:34pm, first published 4:30pm
A woman has been hit with a rock in an alleged random and unprovoked broad daylight attack in central Albury.

Local News

