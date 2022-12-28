Legal tussle behind repeat closure of Albury Mobil petrol station

A stoush has repeatedly led to a Border business shutting down after being unable to access fuel, a court has heard.
Legal action has been taken against Xpress Fuel Australia, which supplies petrol stations including the Albury Mobil on Young Street.
The business has repeatedly been forced to close after being unable to source supplies from Xpress Fuel.
The site, which has employed up to a dozen staff but has been forced to cut numbers, has been costing the owner Abhiram Thati several thousand dollars each day it is closed.
Mr Thati is part of a group of petrol station owners who argue Xpress Fuel has failed to adequately supply their businesses.
The Albury site was closed as recently as Wednesday morning before re-opening later in the day.
IN OTHER NEWS
The matter, which also concerns other complex business matters including injunctions, leases, contracts and other leases, was recently before the NSW Supreme Court.
The case has not finalised, but Xpress Fuel has been stopped from terminating any leases and taking possession of any service stations.
Orders were also made by Justice Patricia Henry over fuel supply, with the matter to return on February 3.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.