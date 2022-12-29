The Border Mail

The Craig Weeding-trained Toronto Rain notches first career win at Corowa

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated December 29 2022 - 11:37am, first published 11:00am
Wangaratta trainer Craig Weeding has enjoyed a big fortnight with five winners including the victory of Toronto Rain at Corowa. Picture by Racing Photos

The Craig Weeding stable extended its recent hot streak after Toronto Rain scored at Corowa on Wednesday.

