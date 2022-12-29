The Craig Weeding stable extended its recent hot streak after Toronto Rain scored at Corowa on Wednesday.
Weeding has clocked up plenty of kilometres recently and has landed winners at Narrandera, Tumut and Corowa in the past fortnight.
The win of Toronto Rain in the $27,000 Maiden Plate, (1200m) handed the stable the lethal strike rate of five winners for its past 11 runners.
Despite jockey Jake Duffy being caught wide for most of the sprint trip, Toronto Rain found another gear late to score by more than a length and justify her short quote of $1.75 favouritism.
Toronto Rain had finished runner-up at her previous two career starts at Albury and Narrandera.
"She looked like she had landed in a nice position until one kicked up inside of her and forced her to race three wide for most of the trip," Weeding said.
"So I thought she did a good job to run on.
"It was nice to see her get the win for the owners."
Weeding was narrowly denied a double after Controversial Miss finished runner-up to the Andrew Dale-trained Crimosa in the $27,000 Benchmark 66 Handicap, (1200m).
Despite being only four runners, the race produced one of the most thrilling finishes of the day with a head separating three runners.
Donna Scott claimed the training honours on the seven race card after she landed a double with Clever Art and Our Last Cash.
Both horses were ridden to victory by Simon Miller.
Clever Art has now won three in a row including both starts this preparation.
