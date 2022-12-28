The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash that claimed the life of six-year-old boy in the western Riverina has been charged with a string of driving offences.
Emergency services were called to Moulamein Road at Moulamein, about 110km north-west of Deniliquin, after reports a vehicle had rolled just after noon on December 22.
Murray River Police District officers attended and located a Toyota HiLux with significant damage.
One of the passengers, a boy, 6, died at the scene. Another occupant, a boy, 4, was treated by paramedics before being airlifted to Melbourne with non-life-threatening injuries.
IN OTHER NEWS
Upon his release from hospital, the 31-year-old attended Deniliquin Police Station about 10am on Wednesday and was arrested.
He was charged with driving offences including dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving and driving with a child between four and seven not restrained. His driver's licence was also suspended.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear in Deniliquin Local Court in February.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.