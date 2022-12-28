Alligator Blood is set to target two of the richest races on the Australian racing calendar over the upcoming Autumn carnival.
Former owner Allan Endresz revealed the star galloper had recently returned to the Melbourne stables of co-trainers Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott after his sensational spring.
Alligator Blood enhanced his reputation with two Group 1 victories over the Melbourne spring carnival and lost no admirers when beaten just over two lengths in the Cox Plate by Anamoe.
The $5m All Star Mile and $5m Queen Elizabeth Stakes are both likely targets for the son of All Too Hard over the Autumn.
Alligator Blood is the $6 equal favourite for the All Star Mile in pre-post markets alongside Anamoe and Im Thunderstruck.
"I seen Big Al in the stables recently and he looks like a machine," Endresz said.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see him win multiple Group 1 races again over his Autumn campaign."
