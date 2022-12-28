The Border Mail

All Star Mile and Queen Elizabeth Stakes main Autumn targets for Alligator Blood

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated December 28 2022 - 5:52pm, first published 5:30pm
Alligator Blood enjoyed a successful Melbourne spring carnival.

Alligator Blood is set to target two of the richest races on the Australian racing calendar over the upcoming Autumn carnival.

