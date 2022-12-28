The Border Mail

Albury triathlete Jesse Featonby chosen as marquee athlete for Riverina Tri Series

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated December 28 2022 - 5:32pm, first published 5:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jesse Featonby is looking forward to returning to the Riverina Tri Series as a marquee athlete. Picture by Les Smith

Albury triathlete Jesse Featonby is looking forward to returning to the Riverina Tri Series next year with him honoured to be chosen as a marquee athlete for the events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.