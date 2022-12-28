Albury triathlete Jesse Featonby is looking forward to returning to the Riverina Tri Series next year with him honoured to be chosen as a marquee athlete for the events.
Featonby has been dominant in the series over the last two years with him excited to be representing the event alongside fellow marquee athlete Radka Kahlefeldt.
"It's been such a good series the last two years," Featonby said.
"It's a great initiative that they've got and to have someone like Radka as the other marquee athlete who is an absolute superstar in the area is pretty cool.
"Having Brad Kahlefeldt as well supporting the series is pretty amazing with him being in the Triathlon Australia Hall of Fame and a two time Olympian.
"To have him supporting a local event is really special and I think they are both going to do wonders to promote the events and hopefully I can do the same with the Albury crew and the people from down this part of the Riverina."
After missing out on the final race in 2022, Featonby was hopeful of competing at all four races this time around in 2023.
"I guess you never know what could spring up but the intention is to do all four events," he said.
"I enjoy the whole series and they are good events and every one I've been to has had such a wonderful atmosphere and the local community really support each event."
Following his triumph in the Riverina Tri Series at the beginning of the year, Featonby took a couple of months off competing before trying out something that was new to him.
ALSO IN SPORT
"I started off with the Riverina Tri Series and I had some good results," he said.
"But I wasn't really sure what I'd do through winter and decided to enter a marathon and I didn't really know what to expect given I've never competed in one before and the distance was always a bit frightening to me given how long it was.
"I surprised myself and came away with eighth at the Melbourne Marathon and I was really impressed to finish so high.
"I got a good introduction to marathon running and next year I'll aim to do the Gold Coast Marathon as well, I've got the bug now for long distance running which is pretty cool."
With The Rock hosting the first event of the series on February 5, Featonby said he was slowly getting prepared for the upcoming races.
"I'm still mostly focusing on my running at the moment," he said.
"I'll get back into some riding and swimming after Christmas and get in shape so I can have a good hit out at all the events."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.