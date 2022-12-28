The Rural Fire Service has praised a Riverina landowner after a well-established firebreak helped firefighters contain a blaze.
The RFS received reports of a grass fire on East Millwood Road at The Gap about 1pm on Wednesday.
RFS Riverina operations officer Bradley Stewart said the fire would have grown if not for a well-established firebreak.
"It had potential but fortunately the fire was prevented from growing in the northern direction from a well-established firebreak."
Mr Stewart said it was a good outcome considering the hot and windy weather conditions being experienced across the region.
Earlier on Wednesday, the RFS issued cease harvest alerts for a large swathe of the Riverina.
A total fire ban was also in place in the northern and southern Riverina due to extreme fire danger.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
