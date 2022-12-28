The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Faulty header alternator sparks grass fire at The Gap, northwest of Wagga

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated December 29 2022 - 7:48am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RFS responded to a grass fire northwest of Wagga at The Gap. Picture supplied

The Rural Fire Service has praised a Riverina landowner after a well-established firebreak helped firefighters contain a blaze.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.