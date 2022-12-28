Mail thief caught in North Albury, residents urged to check if they're victims

A woman has been charged after allegedly attending homes in North Albury and stealing mail.
The 22-year-old was arrested on Wednesday after residents in Fairview Drive, Regina Avenue and Captain Cook Drive had mail stolen.
Police recovered some of the stolen items from the woman when she was arrested.
Officers have been able to identify some of the intended recipients, although some remain unclear.
"If you are expecting mail that may have not arrived please contact Albury Police on (02) 6023 9299," a police spokesman said.
The woman faces multiple counts of entering inclosed land and larceny.
