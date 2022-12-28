The game of rugby union has Braydan and Jaymz Godde hooked at the gills, and now they cannot seem to get enough of it.
Only two years ago the sport was a relative unknown for the Thurgoona brothers, but after joining the Albury-Wodonga Steamers - and excelling in club colours since - their latest Christmas present is a gift which may have not have fazed them before 2020.
The Goddes were surprised by a video message from Wallabies' scrum-half Nic White, noting they'd be meeting up with their idol at the Rugby World Cup in France next year.
It was set up via the cameo website Swysh, where personalised video messages from sports stars can be purchased, with their mum and orchestrator behind the idea Aoillean indicating the shoutout caught the boys off guard.
"We are planning on going home to Ireland for my 40th next year, and the boys said 'let's go to the World Cup'," she said.
"Obviously it's pretty hard to get tickets but we ended up getting them; we were on our way back from the All Blacks game in Melbourne, and they went on sale at 2am.
"I went into the queue, and at 3:45 in the morning we pulled up outside our house in Thurgoona it only just let me in to buy them.
"To be honest I think it took them about half an hour for them to realise what actually happened - they were like 'huh, why is Nic White on our telly talking to us'.
To be honest I think it took them about half an hour for them to realise what actually happened - they were like 'huh, why is Nic White on our telly talking to us'.- Aoillean Godde
"Then at the dinner table they asked if we were going to France, are we going to the World cup. I said yeah mate, you're going.
"It's just hooked them now, I can't even go home for my 40th without having to go to a frigging rugby game!"
It won't be the first time the Godde brothers will have rubbed shoulders with White.
They've had signed autographs and pictures from Australia's number nine while sitting in the stands at previous test matches, while older brother Braydan has trained with White at a Brumbies camp in Canberra.
But being among a pulsating crowd at a world cup match is enough of a thrill in itself for younger sibling Jaymz, who is pumped to see Australia take on Fji at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard in September.
"It'll be full on, there will be big crowds," he said.
While overseas visiting their mother's family in Ireland, Braydan and Jaymz will have the chance to train with some local sides through connections of Steamers' senior coach James Kora, who spent time playing in the country when he was younger.
It's another prospect set to enhance their love for the game - one which has burgeoned exponentially considering they were only introduced to union little over two years ago.
The Godde's were skilled wrestlers pre-rugby, and played soccer on the weekends until COVID hit.
After their father Eddy was hounded by Steamers player and colleague Blake Le Cornu for his sons to give the game a go, the pair picked up the oval ball like they'd been holding it their whole life.
Jaymz, 15, has represented Southern Inland Rugby Union at representative level and will suit up for the Steamers' under-16 side next year.
Meanwhile Braydan, 18, burst onto the scene this year in first grade for the Steamers and will look to further stamp his authority along the backline in 2023.
ALSO IN SPORT
Both have felt right at home at Murrayfield Park, and the older of the Godde's spoke on behalf of his brother when he voiced just how serious they take their rugby.
"I want to go and play in Canberra, hopefully at the Brumbies or if I get into a university, something down there," he said.
"I really enjoy it, I want to take my rugby to that next step."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.