Challenging all the senses and imagining the future.
That was just a part of the design brief for the latest public art installation in Albury's QEII Square.
The pavilion, supported by Albury Council, will be open until March.
The design, built by Studio Chris Fox, is a part of the Summer Place project, which first took place in 2018.
Albury mayor Kylie King said the pavilion incorporated a creative design.
"What everyone seems to love about Summer Place is it looks at different styles of design and how we can rethink our design process to look at art in different ways," Councillor King said.
"This particular Summer Place has used different systems and technologies to make irregular shapes and sizes of reclaimed timber into usable and strong structures.
"The pavilion has reused timber and is a great initiative to show a sustainable way of designing."
Cr King said the sculpture was gaining attention within the community.
"It's a nationally significant architect program putting Albury on the map for art," she said.
"We are a can-do creative city."
Albury MP Justin Clancy said the public art showpiece was in "the heart of the city".
"It's great the space is being activated and that people are wanting to visit," he said.
"We are so fortunate with cafes and art galleries on the Border.
"Last year's design by local architect Carly Martin brought me a sense of home.
"She received awards with the installation last year, and this year's installation has nationally renowned designers."
Mr Clancy said it was fantastic to see such talent in Albury and applauded council for the temporary pavilion structure on the lawns.
"To have designers such as Studio Chris Fox in our local space is definitely kudos to Albury city," he said.
"It's great to see the amazing space being cherished. It's a major drawcard for our community."
Bollinger+Grohmann, the University of Sydney and Swinburne University of Technology were also part of the collaborative approach.
The Summer Place project aims to engage the community in new ways in public spaces and allow architects to experiment with urban design.
Cr King said it the project was all about connections, and creating awareness about what's on offer in the Albury-Wodonga region.
"People often come to the area to check out the selection of arts and cultures," she said.
