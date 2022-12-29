Police continue to investigate the death of a Wangaratta man found in a burning vehicle, with the late teenager identified as Charlie Gander.
Emergency workers were called to a car fire on Loch Garry Road at Bunbartha, north of Shepparton, about 10am on Christmas Eve.
The 19-year-old's body was found after the flames were extinguished.
Mr Gander lived in Wangaratta and had links to Benalla and Shepparton.
Police launched an investigation following the grim discovery, but remained tight-lipped on Thursday about whether the Homicide Squad was involved.
Mr Gander's cause of death has not been revealed.
Friends and family continue to take to social media to express shock at the incident, with some vowing justice.
Many expressed concern that his death had occurred so close to Christmas.
"Still don't wanna believe it's real," older brother Mitch Gander wrote on Facebook.
"My heart aches to know you're really gone."
Mr Gander said he was checking his phone waiting for the late man to contact him.
"I know deep down that it's never coming," he wrote.
"(I'm) gonna miss you brother."
Brother Samuel Gander also expressed grief.
"There's so many things I wish I said that I didn't," he said.
"I wish we had more photos together.
"I've got a beer at the pub waiting for you mate."
The late teenager was due to face several charges in court next year after being arrested by officers in Wangaratta, Benalla, Shepparton and Mooroopna.
