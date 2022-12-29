The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Mum of wheelchair-bound teen dismayed by disregard for disabled people

TH
By Ted Howes
December 30 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shirley McKernan and her 16-year-old daughter Matilda Maxfield were blocked from a disabled parking space at Wodonga Place by a wheelie bin. Picture by Ash Smith

It was the last straw for Wodonga mum Shirley McKernan when she finally found a disabled parking spot only to see it occupied by ... a wheelie bin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.