Santa, bin blown up by fireworks as police issue New Year's Eve warning

Police are investigating fireworks incidents at Tallangatta, including one which sparked a fire next to a home.
Officers are confident they will identify those involved in the incidents on Towong Street about 12.30am on Monday.
A group of about five people were spotted running from the home with a dog after a bin and a Santa Christmas ornament worth about $200 were blown up.
The fireworks sparked a fire in straw next to a weatherboard house, with the occupant concerned their home could have caught alight.
Sergeant Tim Mooney said the incident involved "a significant explosion".
The house could have caught on fire if the victim hadn't woken and doused the flames- Sergeant Tim Mooney
"It blew the bin apart," he said.
"Witnesses saw five males running away from the scene with a dog.
"We're concerned there was a possibility that the house could have caught on fire if the victim hadn't woken and doused the flames."
Sergeant Mooney said one of the victims was elderly.
"We're confident that our investigations will uncover the culprits in relation to this matter," he said.
Police are warning against the use of illegal fireworks on New Year's Eve, with long grass drying out following recent hot weather.
"It's starting to brown off," Sergeant Mooney said.
"The hills are quite brown.
"Letting off fireworks has a real potential to cause fire, putting people, property and livestock at great risk.
"We'll have a zero-tolerance approach to people letting off fireworks."
IN OTHER NEWS
Statistics show 169 people have been treated for fireworks related injuries in Victorian hospitals since July 2015.
Acting Fire Rescue Victoria commissioner Gavin Freeman urged people to attend organised displays.
"Public firework shows are a great way to bring in the New Year, but we urge the community to attend community events and not create their own illegal fireworks displays - they can result in severe property damage, serious burns, and sometimes, death," he said.
WorkSafe executive director health and safety Narelle Beer said illegal fireworks could be a recipe for disaster.
"Anyone in possession of illegal fireworks is risking serious injury or death to themselves and those around them, as well as the prospect of a term of imprisonment or heavy fines," she said.
Anyone with information about the Tallangatta incident can call police on (02) 6071 2204.
