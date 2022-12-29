The Border Mail
Santa, bin blown up by fireworks as police issue New Year's Eve warning

By Blair Thomson
Updated December 29 2022 - 7:12pm, first published 7:10pm
Tallangatta Sergeant Tim Mooney said it was a concerning incident. He said police would have no tolerance for those using fireworks on New Year's Eve, particularly given the amount of dry grass around. Picture by Ash Smith

Police are investigating fireworks incidents at Tallangatta, including one which sparked a fire next to a home.

