Albury Harness Racing Club officials are expecting more than 5000 partons to ring in the New Year at the Albury Showgrounds.
Already regarded as the premier New Year's Eve event on the Border, officials are expecting the Big Bash at Lavington Sports Ground and the cancellation of the fireworks at Birallee Park to swell the crowd.
The forecast of perfect weather and temperatures in the mid-20s is also in the club's favour.
The first of seven races commences at 8.04pm with the last at 10.52pm.
President Paul Brown revealed the club requested an unusually later start to cater for patrons who wanted to attend both the Big Bash and the trots.
The Big Bash is expected to finish at approximately 6.30pm with free courtesy buses available from Lavington Sports Ground to the Albury Showgrounds.
"The club would be thrilled if we could get more than 5000 for the meeting," Brown said.
"With no Covid restrictions, the Big Bash in town, no fireworks in Wodonga and favourable weather, the stars have aligned for the club.
"With the later start it gives people the opportunity to attend both events and not have to choose between the two.
"As a club we tried to work with Mick Erdeljac (CAW chairman) so that both parties could attract as big a crowd as possible and not go head-to-head.
"We also expect a lot of people to cross the Border from Wodonga after the cancellation of the fireworks at Birallee Park.
"It is disappointing for Wodonga residents but they don't have to travel far if they want to take the kids to see some fireworks."
For the first time on New Year's Eve, the club has been able to secure DJ Stevie Bowen as the entertainment between races and in the lead-up to the countdown to the midnight fireworks.
Brown expects 'Stevie B' to prove to be a drawcard.
"Getting Steve is a real coup, especially with the later start, he can entertain the crowd early," he said.
"We had Steve at the Carnival of Cups meeting in February and he was phenomenal and the feedback was a bit of an eye-opener.
"To get him again on New Year's Eve is huge and we had to book 12 months in advance.
"As a club we have to be innovative to survive and provide entertainment which will attract families."
Apart from the racing and Steve Bowen there will be plenty of free activities to entertain kids with free rides and face painting.
Gates open at 5pm with adults $25, concession/pensioner $15, 17 & under $10 and kids six and under free.
