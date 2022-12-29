Police have scaled back the search for a swimmer who was last seen by a group of people entering the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga Beach on Tuesday night.
Riverina Police District Acting Inspector Alison Molyneux said the dark-haired male, who was wearing swimming shorts, was seen entering the river for a swim but witnesses said they did not see him resurface.
"At around 8.30pm on Tuesday witnesses saw a male go into the river for a swim and haven't seen him exit the water," Acting Inspector Molyneux said.
A search commenced a short time later, involving a NSW Ambulance rescue helicopter, a swift water team, NSW State Emergency Service and Volunteer Rescue Association volunteers, paramedics and police.
Divers were deployed in the river at Wagga Beach about 2pm yesterday and the search was later suspended about 4pm.
Police said nothing had been found in the river.
Police have not identified the male and no missing persons report had been made as of late yesterday afternoon, prompting an appeal for information from the public. "Police are seeking the assistance of anyone who may have been down in that area," Acting Inspector Molyneux said.
"There is a possibility they have gone for a swim, floated down the river and got out of the water without anyone seeing. We don't even know if somebody is in the water at this stage."
Acting Inspector Molyneux said police would "continue to make every effort for as long as we can".
"If there is no missing person report we will eventually end the investigation and search for this person," she said.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said police and VRA personnel would continue conducting two searches a day for the next seven days.
Wagga Beach was yesterday closed to all swimmers as the search was under way.
Those making use of the path and nearby facilities, such as the Riverside precinct, were asked to ensure they maintained their distance from the section which had been closed off by tape, or when emergency services were at the location.
"Don't go too close," Acting Inspector Molyneux said.
"I know there is a lot of action happening down there and people are curious but police need to get vehicles in and out so just keep the area clear."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
