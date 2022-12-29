Wodonga man avoids jail after grooming girl over the internet

A sex offender who groomed a teenager online won't serve jail time for the offence.
He was 19 at the time of the offending.
The pair had been playing Minecraft together and moved to other web platforms.
Noonan's home was searched by Wodonga investigators on June 25, 2019, after the victim made a complaint to police.
Several electronic devices were seized by the officers as part of their investigation.
Noonan admitted to the relationship but said he couldn't remember the girl's age.
He was charged and stood trial in the Wodonga County Court, with a jury finding him guilty of one offence of procuring a child to engage in sexual activity outside Australia.
Other charges of causing a child to engage in sexual activity in his presence and using a carriage service for sexual activity with a person under 16 resulted in not guilty verdicts.
Defence lawyer Alan Marshall had told jurors there had been no dispute that there was a friendship or relationship between Noonan and the girl.
But Mr Marshall denied his client had engaged in sexual activity during the pair's online activities.
The trial heard Noonan had told the teen victim she was "worth breaking the law for".
Noonan, who lives on Lawrence Street, faced sentence this month.
Judge Robert Dyer did not impose a jail term.
He instead ordered Noonnan perform 400 hours of unpaid work over a four year period, and imposed a conviction.
A quarter of the hours can be spent on rehabilitation.
