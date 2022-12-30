The Border Mail
Murray River Canoe Hire speaks to river conditions following Safe Transport Victoria warning

By Alice Gifford
Updated January 1 2023 - 11:52am, first published December 31 2022 - 4:00am
Just a false sense of security: River users play by their own rules despite recent rescues

As the Murray River receded back within its banks this month, despite enduring warnings and restrictions on recreation, Border residents were back by the water just in time for a Christmas float.

