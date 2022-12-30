Just a false sense of security: River users play by their own rules despite recent rescues

As the Murray River receded back within its banks this month, despite enduring warnings and restrictions on recreation, Border residents were back by the water just in time for a Christmas float.
Though flood changes and a spate of watercraft rescues have prompted water authorities to issue safety advice, Murray River Canoe Hire operator David Breedon said the river presented unique hazards that required a targeted approach.
He said though recent floods had changed the river's landscape, conditions for canoeing and kayaking had actually improved.
"You've always got to have your wits about you when you are going into the river - and sometimes some people don't, they leave them in the glove box," Mr Breedon said.
"The river is the river. You play by its rules, it doesn't play by your rules.
"There are always trees fallen here and there in the river but there is nothing on our routes at the moment. It has cleared more out than it has put back in," he said.
In mid-December four Melbourne students were swept from a bay shore soon after launching inflatable paddleboards. The group of inexperienced swimmers were not wearing lifejackets when strong winds swept them up to 20 kilometres from shore, stranding them overnight in bitter cold.
Following this rescue and separate similar incidents, Safe Transport Victoria's Marine Safety division urged water users to wear and carry floatation and communication devices in all recently flooded waterways.
"Higher volumes of water can impact your ability to steer safely and after the floods there may be new submerged snags or debris, changed riverbanks or new sandbars," Safe Transport Victoria Maritime Safety director Cameron Toy said.
"Always wear a lifejacket when kayaking or boating, as conditions can change quickly, accidents can happen and you may unexpectedly end up in the water."
On the Murray River at Albury - where boating, canoeing and free-form floating rank more popular than paddleboarding - Mr Breedon said hazards were unique.
"There is a tree right at the point of Noreuil Park, it is a non-native that has fallen out into the river that could potentially create some havoc," Mr Breedon said.
"People try to float down onto it and sit on it. They do not realise the power of the water and it sucks you under.
"It's not a great idea. I've been sucked under a tree before."
"And as far as floating goes, it is a bit murkier than usual, so you can't see as much. It is not crystal clear by any means, it is just a bit browner because of the sediment," he said.
Last month AlburyCity Council sought public feedback on its draft Inland Waterways Drowning Prevention Strategy. The draft quotes analysis of instituting lifeguard supervision at Noreuil Park Foreshore conducted in December 2021, which found the proposal impractical to improve aquatic safety.
Mr Breedon said well-placed river safety information and making inexpensive floatation devices available for rent would be preferable to lifeguards, particularly to intercept non-confident swimmers who may be visiting the region.
"You sink straight to the bottom. Unless you dive in about five seconds afterwards and you guess a lucky guess at finding a leg or something that you can grab onto, you would never have a hope of a lifeguard ever getting anywhere near," Mr Breedon said.
"That would be a cool thing to have but not someone who is trying to be a lifeguard because that's just a false sense of security."
Mr Breedon, whose customers wear lifejackets at all times as a requirement of his insurance, said in an emergency anything that floats can become an improvised floatation device.
"A noodle or a basketball, a football, anything that will keep you afloat will keep you safe," Mr Breedon said.
"I've tried it. It keeps me afloat and I'm 100 kilos."
