Border parents and guardians have been urged to take advantage of the NSW government creative kids vouchers, which will expire on Saturday.
The $100 vouchers can be used for creative arts and cultural programs, including dance lessons and art or music classes.
Albury MP Justin Clancy on Thursday said the program allowed kids the opportunity to be expressive.
"From dance to online robotics or parkour - this program is helping the hip pocket for parents whilst giving our kids an opportunity to follow their creative interests," Mr Clancy said.
"And as the Christmas leftovers are being polished off, it's a good chance to explore with the kids using the voucher now to enrol for activities in early 2023."
About 1.7 million vouchers have been redeemed since the program began four years ago.
The government said this had saved families about $170 million.
Arts Minister Ben Franklin said the program had helped take a lot of pressure off family budgets.
"This is a timely reminder for parents to use the $100 vouchers to book experiences, including school holiday workshops like dance, drama, music, art or coding classes, before they expire on December 31," he said.
While the vouchers can not be obtained after Saturday, they can still be used to enrol in classes taking place in early 2023.
The Creative Kids Voucher is one of four vouchers NSW families can access to help with household budgets and cost of living pressures.
Between the creative and active kids, before- and after-school care and the back-to-school vouchers, families are eligible for assistance up to the value of $850.
These are available through the MyServiceNSW account or via the Service NSW app.
