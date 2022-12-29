An agreement with Berrigan Shire Council will see the PGA Associates Championship hosted at Tocumwal Golf and Bowls Club for the next half decade.
Council has locked in sponsorship over the next five years for the bumper tournament, which draws 140 PGA Associates and their accompanying partners to the region each year.
"The PGA of Australia are thrilled to extend the already great relationship with the Berrigan Shire and Tocumwal Golf Club by having committed to playing the Victorian PGA Associates State Championships for a minimum five years at Tocumwal Golf Club," PGA membership manager Luke Bower said.
Usually staged in early May, the 72 hole pro-am tournament offers the largest prize purse for championships of its kind.
It also advocates the sport to schools in the region, with PGA Associates conducting golf clinics to boost junior numbers locally.
At next year's event, Tocumwal Golf Club will welcome 60 Victorian PGA Associates in the July school holidays.
Junior golfers from around the Berrigan Shire region receive guidance and exposure to the next generation of PGA Members and some future PGA stars in the PGA Junior Pro-Am.
It'll be a first for the region, with Tocumwal Golf and Bowls Club operations manager Kathy Giddens excited for the next chapter in the agreement.
"Tocumwal Golf and Bowls Club is so proud to enter into a further 5-year agreement with the PGA for this event and match the Berrigan Shire's generous commitment to make this the biggest prize purse for a state championship," she said.
"This event benefits the club, our region and the local economy with golfers and family staying locally. It also presents our Shire as a golfing destination and showcases Tocumwal."
ALSO IN SPORT
Berrgian Shire mayor Matt Hannan echoed Giddens' sentiment, elated with the result.
"This partnership with PGA is imperative to the future of bringing golf to life in our Shire and continuing to bring golfers to the area is all part of our destination goal."
