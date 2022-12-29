The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Tocumwal secures PGA Associates Championship hosting rights

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated December 29 2022 - 1:38pm, first published 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kathy Giddens, Luke Bower, Matthew Hannan, Merran Socha and Marty Walsh, with Berrigan Shire Council's sponsorship agreement on display. Picture supplied

An agreement with Berrigan Shire Council will see the PGA Associates Championship hosted at Tocumwal Golf and Bowls Club for the next half decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.