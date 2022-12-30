The Border Mail
Border temperatures still on the lower side

By Peter Nelson
December 31 2022 - 10:00am
The yearly average maximum temperature across southern NSW and north-east Victoria was the lowest since 1996. Picture from Shutterstock

Maximum temperatures have risen above the December average over recent days, but they have remained two degrees below normal.

