Border temperatures still on the lower side

Maximum temperatures have risen above the December average over recent days, but they have remained two degrees below normal.
Temps have been the coldest in December since 2010.
Maximum temperatures reached 37 degrees at both Rutherglen and Wangaratta, the highest temperature recorded this year. This was the first year at Rutherglen since 1995 that the highest temperature did not reach 38 degrees, and the first at Wangaratta since 1989.
The year as a whole saw maximum temperatures in our region being a degree below normal at 21.3 degrees - the coldest since 1996. Mean minimum temperatures on a yearly basis were a degree above normal, and the warmest since 2016.
It has continued very dry this month over most of Victoria, and also at many places up to southern inland of Queensland. Very isolated thunderstorms have produced the odd heavy rainfalls, such as 60mm at Melbourne Airport, 44mm at Tatura and 47mm at Lake Eildon, which took the yearly total to 1180mm - the wettest since 1287mm in 2010.
The first tropical cyclone of this season, named Ellie, appeared on the weather charts 10 days ago and brought very heavy rainfalls to more than 200mm over most of the Northern Territory. The now ex-cyclone is still producing heavy rain in some areas. Many tourists have been stranded on flooded roads in the Barkly region at Alexandra Downs, where 156mm fell overnight.
Tennant Creek has recorded 151.8mm. The three wettest Decembers of more than 200mm at Tennant Creek were 1977, 2000 and 2015; the latter two led to a hotter than normal January here.
Darwin is heading for one of its wettest October to December periods in more than 150 years, with well over 100mm for October, near 200mm for November and more than 250mm for December. The other years where this heavy rainfall occurred in the last three months of the year were in 1871, 1887, 1954, 1956, 1988 and 2010.
All but 1956 impacted on our region by providing above average rainfall during the summer, with above normal humidity and not many days near 40 degrees.
