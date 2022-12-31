The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural
Opinion

Across Australia, good shearers are in short supply

By David Everist
December 31 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Many Australian wool producers are having trouble finding enough shearers to clip the wool off their sheep's backs. Picture from Shutterstock

Down the decades, and even the centuries, the resilience of Australian woolgrowers has enabled them to celebrate the good times and manage the tough ones, along with the inevitable droughts that plague our nation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.