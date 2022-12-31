Across Australia, good shearers are in short supply

Down the decades, and even the centuries, the resilience of Australian woolgrowers has enabled them to celebrate the good times and manage the tough ones, along with the inevitable droughts that plague our nation.
Today mining products fuel our burgeoning exports, but for years it was merino wool that bought valuable pounds and dollars to our balance of trade.
But now, it is not market returns or the rugged seasons that are impacting the industry, rather it is the chronic shortage of shearers.
Many woolgrowers across the country are having great difficulty in harvesting the wool off their sheep's backs and into bales.
It's a tough job shearing sheep for eight hours a day, however the rewards have enabled many a shearer to buy their own properties.
Now given land prices, the capital required for improvements, plant and stock that dream is fading - but not totally lost.
Australian Wool Innovations (AWI), the woolgrowers' peak body, is well aware the critical shortage of shearers.
Ideally, sheep should be shorn from every eight to 12 months, however in some cases this has crept out the 14 months. The longer stapled wool is heavily discounted.
Recently, the continuing months of wet weather has added to woolgrower woes.
AWI runs training programs for budding shearers. Shearers are covered by a Fair Work Australia Award, and better working conditions are ferociously sought by the Australian Workers Union.
With the award around $3.40 a sheep, many growers are offering four to five dollars in desperation.
Not bad money if you can knock out 150 to 200 sheep a day, however it is very seasonal and the rates paled in significance when the mining boom was about.
There seems to be wide ranging opinions about rising sea levels.
A number of local governments have jumped on board the inundation scenario.
Fraser Coast Regional Council in Queensland has adopted a coastal futures strategy, mapping zones that could be impacted by coastal hazards and detailing its action plan to prepare and respond to risks.
More than 500 parcels of land across the Fraser Coast region were outlined as "at risk" of coastal erosion or sea level rises by 2100.
Not explained is any modelling to support a view of that seas are going to rise.
It is a fair bet that costal erosion will occur, because it has for millions of years.
A glaring example is the power of the sea in continually changing the coast line in Western Victoria, where a number of the iconic "apostles" have collapsed into the sea.
There are reports that the sea is tunnelling into the rugged coast and more apostles could in future be born.
Anyhow, it seems all current wisdom seems to be the hands of local government - but how about they publish evidence before they stick their noses into a ratepayer's trough.
The concern is just where all this flooding water will come from. And never forget, ice loses 9 per cent of its mass when it melts and only 7 per cent of the world's seas freeze.
It is contended that as the world heats up, sea water will expand. Let us see the hard evidence.
The greatest disbeliever in rising seas levels is the property market, where the value of coastal properties have risen exponentially.
New Zealand's dramatic coastline is hugged by some of the nation's most expensive real estate - properties that show no sign of losing their value even as sea levels rise, flooding increases and an insurance retreat begins.
A perceived threat of inundation has loomed for coastal communities, however property prices in even the most vulnerable areas have continued to soar.
Values of coastal properties have gone in the exact opposite direction to where they should be going, a commentator said.
On the New Zealand Coromandel peninsula, prices have risen 16 per cent in the past year.
This is despite the national average dropping for the first time in 11 years.
In the US, Florida became a haven during the pandemic property boom - prices in some parts of the state have jumped as much as 67 per cent since March 2020.
In Portugal, values in the Algarve region on its southern coast have soared this year as American and other foreigners snap up seaside villas. As it is said, follow the money.
For those mildly interested in science, remember that water changes between solid, liquid and gaseous states but does not leave the confines of the earth's surface or atmosphere.
Water changes through an endless cycle of precipitation, evaporation and condensation.
When water vapor condenses, it changes from a gas to a liquid.
