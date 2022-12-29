2022 was a massive year for sport, with local fans seeing full seasons and finals for the first time since 2019 in most instances.
Liam Nash looks back on the 10 best moments.
1 - GOAT returns
Nothing shook the international basketball stratosphere in 2022 quite like the announcement Lauren Jackson was coming out of retirement.
A media storm was set alight once Jackson revealed she'd signed for Albury Wodonga Bandits back in February, with the Opals legend emerging from a six-year hiatus.
It's safe to say she did not disappoint on the court.
Jackson led the league for average points per game with 31.86, quarterbacking the Bandits to the NBL1 East Conference Championship.
She then went on to gain selection to the Opals in remarkable fashion aged 41.
2 - Cricket Coup
A never ending hype train has continued to roll on following the announcement Lavington Sports Ground would host a Big Bash League game on New Year's Eve.
The opportunity to bring Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes together for a competitive match at the region's premier venue was welcomed by all, especially Thunder captain Jason Sangha.
"I think it's fantastic for the people of Albury-Wodonga to be able to go watch a BBL game, not just from the television, but to actually get out there and see the players live," he said.
"For me, it's about making sure I can give back to regional communities because cricket extends beyond metropolitan Sydney."
3 - Big Leagues
Albury Thunder reeled in a massive fish through securing a star of Justin Carney's stature.
The former Canberra Raiders and Sydney Roosters man agreed to sign a 12-month deal at Greenfield Park in August with the option for a further year.
Thunder president Herb Stratton was over the moon to lock in Carney for next season.
"This great for rugby league in Albury...we've got a direction we want to take the club and he wants to be part of it," he said.
"We've got a good crop of young fellas and to get an NRL and Super League bloke, they don't come along every day."
4 - Hip Hip Duryea
Front Page confirmed his status as the slickest sprinter in country NSW after a bold frontrunning victory in The Kosciuszko, (1200m) at Randwick in October.
Trainer Geoff Duryea and connections had endured plenty of heartache in the previous two editions of the $2-million feature sprint after the star galloper was scratched in the lead-up.
Duryea said it was satisfying to finally reach the summit for the world's richest race for country trained horses.
"It's bloody good,'' Duryea said about his biggest win.
"Third time lucky. The first time was just a freak accident, the second time there was nothing we could do about it."
5 - Roo Beauty
2022 belonged to Corowa-Rutherglen star Sophie Hanrahan, who stunned the pack by taking out the Victorian Netball League Division 1 MVP award.
Hanrahan took the step up to the state game with consummate ease, making the sacrifices to join City West Falcons more than worth it.
"You don't play for those things but having done the travel since November and with our Div 1 team getting knocked out of our first final and our Championship and under-19 teams taking out the grand final on Wednesday night, it definitely had me feeling a little bit low because that's what you aspire to, to win a grand final," she said.
"So personally to win that award reinforced that it was worth it, that I'm doing something right and I'm not just a crazy lady driving down the highway four times a week."
6 - Big Day Out
History was made when the AWFA grand final was transferred to Lavington Sports Ground from traditional venue Jelbart Park.
A bumper ocassion was had as 14 matches were played out across three marked pitches in September, which included twin senior premierships for Albury United.
AWFA football operations manager Nico Mathews was elated to secure the ground for the league's day of days.
"The other codes get a lot more funding than football does in the local area, that's no secret, and we've got to fight hard to get what we get," he said.
"To have Albury City Council come to bat to help us fulfil that dream and give the best possible playing facilities for our kids and adults is such a bonus."
7 - Swan Dive
A dark day in Upper Murray history dawned when Federal was plunged into recess following the season's conclusion.
The club cited struggling volunteer and player numbers as the reason, but hinted it's far from the end for Federal in a statement released in mid-November.
"Dwindling player numbers and volunteer shortages have led to this decision," the statement read.
"This has been a very trying and emotional time for the current executive and committee.
"However, this is not the end."
8 - Double Delight
North Albury claimed the title of Cricket Albury Wodonga provincial's big dog at the year's beginning.
The Hoppers took out both the one day and T20 flags for the 2021/22 season, completing a famed double which capped a memorable season for the powerhouse.
Matt Condon's side ousted Wodonga in January's short form final, exhibiting a cool demeanour to later secure a 12-run victory over Albury in the 50 over format thanks to a wizardous innings of 95 by Condon himself.
"It's something we've been pretty good with all year, holding our nerve under pressure and that's what wins big games of cricket," Condon said.
9 - Pigeons Fly High
A COVID-induced cloud hung over Ovens and Murray netball for two years, meaning the return of grand finals were all the more bright in September.
A gripping decider between Yarrawonga and Wangaratta lived up to expectations, with the Pigeons pipping the Magpies 44-31 at the siren.
Yarrawonga goaler Sarah Moore was overjoyed at the game's conclusion, expressing how much the win meant to the club.
"We're the players that take to the court, but there's a lot of people that we're playing for," Moore said.
"You have a look at the Yarrawonga supporters, it's a small town, and everyone gets behind them."
10 - Cup Glory
While Albury United stole its fair share of the limelight in 2022, rivals Hotspurs were thrust into it by winning their first major trophy in two decades.
Justin Wild's charges took out the FA Cup, and they did so in remarkable fashion.
Hotspurs thrashed Wangaratta 8-1 in front of a packed crowd at Kelly Park, much to the adulation of Wild.
"We had so many supporters, it was phenomenal," Wild said.
"The support is amazing and it brings the whole club up when the girls are successful."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.