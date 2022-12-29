The Border Mail
Luxury North East car and boat theft ring busted after $100,000 theft

By Blair Thomson
Updated December 30 2022 - 9:23am, first published 9:06am
The boat and stolen utility were spotted on the Western Highway near Ballarat after being stolen in Yarrawonga on Thursday morning.

Police believe a group of boat and vehicle thieves could have been involved in up to 10 such high-end thefts, with a group of men and women arrested and charged on Thursday afternoon.

