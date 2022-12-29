Luxury North East car and boat theft ring busted after $100,000 theft

Police believe a group of boat and vehicle thieves could have been involved in up to 10 such high-end thefts, with a group of men and women arrested and charged on Thursday afternoon.
Officers believe properties in Wodonga, Wangaratta, Yarrawonga, Cobram, Shepparton, Horsham, Ballarat and Deer park have been targeted by the gang.
It's alleged some in the group are also involved in drug trafficking.
A $100,000 ski boat was stolen from Yarrawonga in the early hours of Thursday before being driven on a trailer, towed by a stolen black Toyota HiLux, towards Ballarat.
The owners, who live in Bundalong, appealed for information about the theft, with multiple sightings posted on social media.
One of the sightings, at Ballarat near lake Burrumbeet on Thursday afternoon, led to police attending a property at Buniya Street in Ballarat.
"A search of the property uncovered a significant quantity of allegedly stolen property believed related to a series of burglaries across multiple suburbs," Sergeant Julie-Anne Newman said on Friday.
"A quantity of alleged methylamphetamine and suspected cocaine was also seized."
A man and woman from Yabba North, between Yarrawonga and Shepparton, were charged with more than 50 offences.
Between them they face 10 theft of motor vehicle charges, charges for the theft of a boat, caravan and trailers, handling stolen goods, burglary and possessing the proceeds of crime.
The pair are aged 26.
A 24-year-old man from the Ballarat region was charged with burglarly, theft, and five counts of motor vehicle theft.
A 27-year-old man, also from the Ballarat region, was charged with ice and cocaine trafficking, five counts of motor vehicle theft, handling stolen goods, burglary and theft.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Another man, 21, has been released and is expected to be charged on summons for driving matters.
The four charged people will appear before the Ballarat Magistrates Court on Friday.
"The investigation, which also includes the theft of up to ten high-end vehicles from Ballarat, Horsham, Shepparton, Wodonga, Cobram, Wangaratta, Deer Park and Yarrawonga, remains ongoing," Sergeant Julie-Anne Newman.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.