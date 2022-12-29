Hutchinson in his first meeting in the Open Sedan version of Junior racing at state level was a front row feature race qualifier with Connor Claridge whom he had competed against in Junior 1200cc Sedans many times. Claridge got the better start for the final with Nathan Miles quickly into second in a Standard Saloon spec car on lap two. Hutchinson re-claimed second on lap four before Jordan Tewkesbury came through into second on lap six. Hutchinson again took over the second spot on lap eight and the chequered flag closed out the race with Claridge winning over Hutchinson, Tewkesbury, Kalani Garlick and Jasmine Kettels.

