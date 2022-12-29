The Border Mail
Corowa-Rutherglen Speedway Club stages meet in Wangaratta

By Liam Nash
Updated December 30 2022 - 10:17am, first published 9:47am
Former Corowa-Rutherglen president Peter Little flies along the Wangaratta track in his number 9 Goulburn Ovens sedan. Picture supplied

Wangaratta Speedway Club's community spirit resulted in a terrific night for the nearby Corowa-Rutherglen Speedway club who held their first meeting of the season at the Wangaratta Speedway whilst the Wahgunyah Speedway goes through a clean up after the Murray River channels around the speedway broke over the levy and flooded the track damaging equipment and making a mess of the soil, and track.

