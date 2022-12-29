Speedway Sedans Australia Production Sedan race driver and former national champion of the class Jacob Mills has begun his 22/23 season campaign with a second-place finish in the Noel McGrath Memorial held at Wangaratta City Raceway during Christmas week.
Mills racing for Ramsdale Wreckers Racing this season was competing in a rebuilt Mills Racing built VS Commodore after it was previously severely damaged when Russell Hill the proprietor of Ramsdale Wreckers had a devastating crash at Western Speedway in Hamilton a couple of seasons ago.
Mills Racing's Trevor Mills and also Jacob's father, himself a two times national champion of the Production Sedan class had encouraged Jacob to get his hands on the race car that was still owned by Russell Hill and sitting dormant as Hill continued to make a recovery from injuries he sustained in the before mentioned crash.
Together Mills Senior, Jacob and others have worked tirelessly to rebuild the car and get it back on track and were thrilled with a first up second place finish behind Raymond Ussher and ahead of Shane Roycroft, both of the Wangaratta club.
At the first meeting of the season, things didn't go to plan in race one when a there was trouble with the coil pack that caused the team to be a non-finisher in the first qualifying race.
A quick change in fortunes settled the nerves for Mills when from the back of the field he moved forward to first by lap five and onto the win at the end of the eight laps in his second qualifier.
Mills then converted the front row start in his final qualifier also into a win.
After chasing Ussher right through the final and finishing just .626 seconds behind the winner.
"It was a terrific feeling to be back on track after everything that has gone on in recent years not just for me, but for everybody involved in the team," Mills said.
"I want to thank Russell and Sara for really getting behind me in a big way, this result sets us up for the coming weeks ahead and I feel confident of representing everybody involved in a positive and leading fashion.
"Also, thanks to dad (Trevor) for his encouragement and dedication around getting the car back and working with me to rebuild it.
"He is a genius when it comes to car craft, and I am enormously proud of what we have achieved here with this car.
"Also thank you to everybody else that is supporting me through assistance, sponsorship, and support and a special thanks to Bec (his partner) for everything she does for me, she knows racing is my happy place and I hope we can share many fun times travelling around racing together."
