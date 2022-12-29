The Border Mail
Jacob Mills starts season with second placed finish

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated December 30 2022 - 10:31am, first published 10:18am
Jacob Mills came second in the Noel McGrath Memorial

Speedway Sedans Australia Production Sedan race driver and former national champion of the class Jacob Mills has begun his 22/23 season campaign with a second-place finish in the Noel McGrath Memorial held at Wangaratta City Raceway during Christmas week.

Local News

