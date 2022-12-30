A pugilist with a passion for going into the ring to promote better mental health has had a race named in his honour at Saturday's Albury Harness Racing Club meet.
Darcy Brown, or Buddy Oldman - the name by which he prefers to be known - will also dedicate 30 hours to punching the bag to raise awareness and money for mental health organisation Wellways Australia.
"Boxing is the kind of magic that gives discipline to the wild, strength to the weak and confidence to the shy," he said.
"You don't need to fight because training will change your life."
Buddy will do his 30-hour challenge at the Hurricane Combat Centre in North Albury on January 15 and hopes to raise up to $100,000.
Buddy said he lived with depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and generational trauma "and I don't want to see other people suffer in silence".
"I hope people look at an old bloke suffering with it who helps youth and young adults to reach out and end the stigma behind mental health illness."
