Boxer Buddy Oldman has had a race named after him for Albury's 2022 New Year's Eve

By Sophie Else
Updated December 31 2022 - 9:10am, first published 9:00am
Mental health is close to Buddy Oldman's heart and he hopes people show support by donating to his cause. He is passionate about encouraging and inspiring other people to reach out for help. Picture by James Wiltshire

A pugilist with a passion for going into the ring to promote better mental health has had a race named in his honour at Saturday's Albury Harness Racing Club meet.

