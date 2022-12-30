The Border Mail
Keith Klippel reflects on musical and family history as Nariel Creek Folk Festival celebrates 60 years

By Beau Greenway
December 31 2022 - 3:30am
Keith Klippel, pictured during the 2003 Nariel Creek Folk Festival, and in 2022 in Albury, hasn't missed an edition of the event since it was started by his father in 1962 and hopes the family can build on its strong musical history.

The Klippel name is synonymous with Australia's longest running folk music event.

