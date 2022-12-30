The Klippel name is synonymous with Australia's longest running folk music event.
Nariel Creek Folk Festival got under way in the Upper Murray for a 60th year from December 27 and 86-year-old Keith Klippel wouldn't have missed it for the world.
Australia's first folk festival was started by Mr Klippel's father, Con, in 1962 and he is passionate about preserving the family's rich history.
Keith wanted to play tribute to his father and mother, Beat, by writing his own book called Keith's Notes, a series of jottings about the people of the Nariel Valley, and especially how the music made him and others feel.
Klippel music, inspired by accordion playing using four fingers to draw and push notes, sailed out from Germany in 1856 and has been played in the Upper Murray ever since.
"Dad's greatest joy in life was making people happy, and he did a bloody good job of that too," he said.
"My mother never spoke a bad word and was always such a positive lady, everyone loved her optimism, so I think she taught me well, she taught me survival skills.
"Dad, he gave me the greatest gift that I've carried all my life, 'Klippel' music. Music has been my best friend through it all.
"I've tried to tell the story why music in the Nariel Valley was so important to so many people.
"It took me weeks and nearly drove me mad. I thought I better get it written up to archive in the Canberra Museum to sit alongside dads work before I 'cark it'.
"No bugger would believe what my parents endured, but we keep our spirits up with our music."
Mr Klippel sold his farm at Nariel Valley five years ago and now lives in Albury, but made the trip back to the Upper Murray to take in the festival's 60th anniversary.
He hopes the Klippel name will live on for many for generations at the festival after he had a practice session with his cousin Andrew and Andrew's daughter, Caitlan, to entice members of the family back to the stage.
Mr Klippel said music had kept him going through periods of ill health.
He suffered a stroke caused by chiropractic manipulation that ended his working life at 40, while his aorta was split during heart surgery around 20 years ago.
"The doctors glued me up and sent me home, the buggers said I might not last long. To hell with that attitude. I went home and played music," Mr Klippel said.
Mr Klippel lost his wife, Roma, to cancer in 2020, but said it was his rendition of Wooden Heart on his button accordion that won her over.
He hoped a new stage would one day be built at Nariel Creek to honour his parents' legacy.
The 60th Nariel Creek Folk Festival started with dancing on Tuesday night and runs though until Monday.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
