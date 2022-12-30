Paul Brown has revealed his New Year's Resolution, to have more money in his pocket at midnight than he did at the start of the night. Brown has provided his best bet, each-way special, roughie and quaddie that will provide more bang for your buck than any firecracker.
Bubba Scrub was an expensive purchase from New Zealand having his first start in Australia for trainer-driver James McPherson. Won his last two races before crossing the ditch and meets some moderate opposition for his Aussie debut. Slight query is the widest draw on the front row but it shouldn't matter and I expect McPherson to take a trail early before unleashing 'Big Bubba' in the final lap. Load up and any price over $2 is stealing money.
The early betting prices suggest this is a match race between the Ellen Bartley-trained Mister Nien and the Ben Yole-trained Didn't I. But I think Glenrock can run a huge race at double figure odds for trainer Jane Walker with veteran reinsman Ray Walker in the sulky. Although yet to run a place this preparation, Glenrock gets the ideal draw to get a soft run while the two favourites will have do some work at some stage from their back row draws.
I expect Paddy Mach to start at around the 26/1 mark but don't let the big price deter you. There is an old saying that horses can't read bookie boards and have no idea what price they are in the market. Trained and driven by Robert Walters, I don't think the Kilmore reinsman is making the trek to Albury just to get a Lion burger and Paddy Mach can run a cheeky race at the big odds. Was a winner three starts back at Melton and certainly looks to be one runner over the odds.
Going relatively skinny in the quaddie but with some value runners and hopefully we can jag a decent percentage of a juicy dividend. Our fate will most likely rest with Bubba Scrub winning the second leg which I rate as the standout bet of the night. Fingers crossed 'Big Bubba' can deliver!
FIRST LEG: 1-2-4-6
SECOND LEG: 6
THIRD LEG: 1-2-4-8
FOURTH LEG: 1-5-6
GOOD LUCK TO US AND HAPPY NEW YEAR!
