I expect Paddy Mach to start at around the 26/1 mark but don't let the big price deter you. There is an old saying that horses can't read bookie boards and have no idea what price they are in the market. Trained and driven by Robert Walters, I don't think the Kilmore reinsman is making the trek to Albury just to get a Lion burger and Paddy Mach can run a cheeky race at the big odds. Was a winner three starts back at Melton and certainly looks to be one runner over the odds.