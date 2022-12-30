There's something exciting on the brew in Wangaratta.
A female football academy is being launched by Wangaratta Magpies, angled toward building the girls' presence within the game in the North East.
Headed up by coach Craig Dent, the academy will run six sessions in the hopes of preparing a girls' under-14 side to field in the North East Border Female Football League.
The opening night on Tuesday welcomes Melbourne AFLW premiership winner Daisy Pearce, with Dent ambitious for what the program may be able to produce.
"Wangaratta want to put the feelers out to see how many girls are in the area primarily not currently playing football that might want to be part of the academy," he said.
"We've left it open; it's ages 11 plus because my brief to them is they probably want to start by fielding an under-14s team.
"Having Daisy there for the launch is absolutely fantastic, I'm a Melbourne supporter so I'm looking forward to meeting her probably as much as the girls."
Split into different sections, the trainings will feature dynamic skill development, zonal information, match play as well as cool down activities.
Dent will be understudied by Heidi Parkinson and Sarah Gehrig, with the aim of the academy not only centred around player development, but also to upskill the pair to hopefully take over coaching responsibilities.
And it's safe to say football is ingrained in both of their bloodlines.
Gehrig is a relation of St Kilda and West Coast legend Fraser Gehrig, while Parkinson has family ties to AFL greats Michael Turner and Stephen Tingay.
Parkinson, who works with the AFL, is keen to take on the challenge face first.
"Craig was my old coach back in the day so I know him fairly well and he's going to help me through it, but I'm pretty excited to give it a crack," she said.
"I played Bushies back in the day and I had a couple of years off but I'm getting back into it now - when I first started I played with my friends, and there were so many girls who were into it.
"Now it's dropped off a lot so were just trying to get some girls back into it, and I feel like there is more interest in the younger group than women's."
Assistant coaches Steve McMonigle, Damien Peppler, Samantha Peppler and Victoria Mell fill out the coaching panel, while rounding it out is Nadine Peppler as manager.
All will look to impart the morsels of knowledge they've picked up along the way on their respective football journeys.
Dent, who was a part of the Whorouly-based all-female football club Alpine Lions until 2020, has a wealth of knowhow beneath his belt and wants to make the academy experience as upbeat and engaging as possible for participants.
"We're going to have dynamic skills set to music, so the four girls who are learning to coach are developing their own playlists," he said.
"The girls rotate in their own age groups around the different quadrants, and effectively they're doing different skills with a speaker every quadrant they move around.
"It's very dynamic, I did a week with Casey Demons VFLW and I was very impressed with how everything is so upbeat and engaging.
"Music is a big part of it, creating a really positive environment for girls to learn about the game and learn their skills but also for the older girls to cut their teeth with coaching."
At the conclusion on the six-week academy, a decision will be made by Magpies whether it sees fit to push on and enter a youth girls team into competition.
Dent is buoyant of attracting numbers in the school holidays, and is eager to replicate the success of what has been achieved by neighbouring club Wangaratta Rovers.
"Girls from other clubs are welcome but my mantra is they go back to their clubs so it's all about Wangaratta Magpies fielding a new team of new players," he said.
"Rovers have done a really good job with their club and they've battled hard over recent years to have success.
"Magpies aren't trying to take anything away from Rovers, we're actually there to develop a whole new network of girls playing football - it's all about fostering footy in the area."
