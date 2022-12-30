The Border Mail
Homicide Squad arrest trio over death of Wangaratta teen Charlie Gander

Updated December 30 2022 - 12:40pm, first published 12:31pm
Charlie Gander was found dead inside a burnt out car on Christmas Eve.

Three people have been taken into custody by the Homicide Squad following the death of a Wangaratta teenager.

