Homicide Squad arrest trio over death of Wangaratta teen Charlie Gander

Three people have been taken into custody by the Homicide Squad following the death of a Wangaratta teenager.
Emergency services were called to a car fire on Loch Garry Road at Bunbartha about 10am.
Once the flames were extinguished, the 19-year-old Wangaratta man's body was found in the vehicle.
Police have arrested three people in Shepparton on Friday morning.
The 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, both from Shepparton, and a 24-year-old Mooroopna man, will be interviewed.
Charges had not be laid as of about midday on Friday.
Police confirmed detectives from the Homicide Squad were involved in the arrest.
"The investigation remains ongoing and detectives are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the fire or has further information about the man's death," a police spokeswoman said on Friday.
Police had remained tight lipped about the incident for several days after the grim discovery, before releasing details on Wednesday.
The 19-year-old's loved ones have expressed grief in the days after his body was found.
"Still don't wanna believe it's real," older brother Mitch Gander wrote on Facebook.
"My heart aches to know you're really gone."
Others spoke of getting justice for the 19-year-old.
Mr Gander had his own legal woes.
He had been due to appear in court early next year after being charged with offences by officers from multiple areas in the North East.
More to come.
