The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

The Carevan Foundation, New Life Chapel and St Marks Church thank Border community for festive food donations

SE
By Sophie Else
January 2 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Carevan Foundation director Jacqui Partington says the support given to people in need throughout the Christmas period was something the Border should be proud of.

Albury and Wodonga welfare groups have been overwhelmed by the high level of community support for people in need this holiday season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.