Albury and Wodonga welfare groups have been overwhelmed by the high level of community support for people in need this holiday season.
More than 400 Christmas hampers were distributed with the aim of ensuring no one went without.
Carevan director Jacqui Partington said the support was heartwarming.
She and the team at the Border's Carevan Foundation had worked tirelessly over the Christmas period so others "had a chance to sparkle".
"The most beautiful part is how moving the community is, every little bit of support counts," she said.
"It's something far greater than ourselves when we can honour the needs and wishes of others.
"Troubled times don't discriminate anymore. Everyone knows someone doing it tough, especially with the cost of living and increases in costs and rent."
Mrs Partington said Carevan distributed about 300 hampers containing nourishing food.
Another food relief program that helped many residents was run by Wodonga's New Life Chapel.
Trudi Singh said its food relief program operated every Wednesday for 48 weeks leading up to Christmas.
"On our final day, we had a Christmas generosity day where we gave people who needed help puddings and meals on the table, through hampers," she said.
"We assisted 130 people with food relief.
"We've had an increase in people looking to help over the Christmas period and were able to assist people with additional items."
Emily Payne, from St Marks Church in Lavington, said the focus was on Christmas food hampers for its clients.
"The donation pool was a lot smaller this year. I do wonder if it's because of the cost of living," she said.
"We rely on donations - Christmas is culturally a tricky time, it's very emotionally-loaded for people."
