Police will be out in force as thousands ready to ring in 2023

The Border's licenced venues are bracing for a busy New Year's Eve period, with attendees being urged to drink responsibly.
Extra police are being rostered on to cater for New Year's, which Albury Liquor Accord chairman Stephen Jones said was one of the busiest nights of the year.
Pubs in Albury and Wodonga are expected to be well attended on Saturday, while events including the Big Bash at Lavington and the fireworks at the Albury Showground are expected to attract thousands.
"It's probably the biggest night of the year, that and the Winery Walkabout," Mr Jones
"We just urge people to drink responsibly and socialise respectfully.
"We want everyone to go out and have fun, but to do so responsibly."
The accord continues to enforce bans at all venues for violence under a program launched recently.
Police will also increase drink and drug driving testing.
"Make sure you plan ahead and work out how you are going to get to and from your destination - it would be devastating to think that someone might not live to enjoy 2023 because of a bad decision made on New Year's Eve," Victorian Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent said.
