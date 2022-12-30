Holiday traffic has created charging chaos for owners of electric vehicles, with stretched-out queues doubling wait times.
At the Wodonga Tesla Supercharger station this week, local and holidaymaker EV motorists combined to blow out average wait times by up to 90 minutes.
Tesla owner Gruvin Singh, who stopped in Wodonga as a midway point between Adelaide and Sydney, said the split-system infrastructure meant charging was even further slowed when all six points were in operation.
"These are shared electric facilities," Mr Singh said.
"If there was only one car here and they were just using one of these chargers, then you would get a faster charge.
"You get used to it."
Tesla motorists averaged the superchargers at Wodonga brought charging times down from four hours to only 40 minutes, provided you can get a spot.
Carmel Tobin and Mark Virgin, who were in Wodonga from Melbourne to visit family at Mitta Valley, saw the wait and split charging into two separate trips over Thursday and Friday.
"You have to be a bit organised so you're not wasting time," Mrs Tobin said.
"When we sat here yesterday for 20 minutes we just watched a Netflix show, and the air conditioning was on."
Tesla has leased the six parking bays from Wodonga Council since 2015, with the council refusing to tell ratepayers how much the city was receiving because it was "commercial in confidence".
Indeed, the superchargers led Cynthia Liu's family of four to stay in the area overnight, booking a Wodonga motel to break up the Canberra to Melbourne drive.
She said they would have bypassed Wodonga if it wasn't for the Tesla Supercharger station, though she thought there should be more points to keep up with the growing popularity of EVs in Australia.
"We came here last night. We stayed for one night and we're heading back to Melbourne," Mrs Liu said.
"There are more and more electric cars, more and more Teslas.
"There should be more chargers."
Seven years on from the Wodonga charge point build, the number of electric vehicles in Australia has increased considerably. Tens of thousands of new electric vehicles, models and makes and a growing second-hand market all rely on common charging infrastructure.
This year 26 Victorian councils were granted state funding to make critical infrastructure improvements, with stations approved for Beechworth, Yackandandah, Chiltern, Rutherglen and council offices in Bright.
As their popularity continues to grow, and as council's make private lease agreements with companies to build charging stations, Mr Singh said he hoped to see more universal stations popping up on regional routes.
Councils should also seek to subsidise or incentivise EV purchases for people sharing their towns with charging stations, Mr Singh said.
Mr Singh and his new wife Ashiki Chaudhary said the queues at Wodonga would be even worse if the chargers weren't limited to Tesla models. Mr Singh said stations on council land should serve as many motorists as possible, regardless of their EVs' make.
"People who don't have Teslas, they can't charge here," Mr Singh said.
"In the future they are making it universal for other people but right now it is only Teslas that can charge here.
"It's a bit limited."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.