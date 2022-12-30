The Border Mail
Long queues clog Wodonga carpark as Tesla motorists wait around for supercharger

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated December 30 2022 - 6:11pm, first published 5:30pm
Cars recharge at the Wodonga Tesla Supercharger on the Havelock Street side of the car park where holiday traffic saw drivers forced to queue this week. Picture by Ash Smith.

Holiday traffic has created charging chaos for owners of electric vehicles, with stretched-out queues doubling wait times.

