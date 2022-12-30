The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Homeless family at Albury Showgrounds forced to pack up their tent

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated December 30 2022 - 6:40pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Homeless family Josh Morrison, Danielle Dixon and their son Jakob Morrison, with toy poodle Zak, have been living at Albury Showgrounds since last Friday but, along with other campers, have been asked to "move on" as preparations for New Year get under way. Picture by Ash Smith

While Border residents squeal with delight over Saturday night's fireworks at Albury Showgrounds, one homeless family who have been living on the site in a tent will ponder what the New Year holds for them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.