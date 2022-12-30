All signs point to the fact the New Year's Eve Big Bash League match is set to be one for the ages.
Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes are poised to cap off the sporting year in style, ready to entertain the crowd at Lavington Sports Ground with all of the six-cranking, stump-cartwheeling moments to make this a game not soon forgotten.
Thunder approaches the match fresh off an 11-run victory over Brisbane Heat on Thursday night, while the Hurricanes picked up a win in its last hit out against Melbourne Renegades.
Head of Sydney Thunder Andrew Gilchrist said the searing hot form brought in by both teams will contribute to what shapes as an epic clash.
"We've got two really good teams going up against each other - Hobart Hurricanes are quite a strong team and they always have been," he said.
"Both teams are coming in on some really good form so it'll be a great game of cricket.
"The ground looks fantastic, it's such a good place and a great facility and council have done a great job of pulling it all together.
"We can't wait, hopefully we get a really, really good crowd and can play some really entertaining cricket for everyone."
With ticket sales nearing capacity, a monster Border crowd is expected in Lavington for the afternoon blockbuster.
However, it's not only the fans who are champing at the bit.
"The guys are really looking forward to it, there's only a handful of guys who would've played in those trial games previously against the Melbourne Stars," Gilchrist said.
"A few of them are coming to Albury for the first time; I can't imagine Alex Hales had it on his list of places to go and play cricket.
"But having spoken to them over the last couple of days, they're all so excited. (Lavington) is so capable of holding these great events here, so they're super keen to get out and see what they can do."
Play begins at 3:30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.