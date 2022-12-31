When horse racing came to early Wodonga township

These races came off on Tuesday the 13th instant. The course was not so numerously attended as was expected; most of our Beechworth friends were absent, but that may be accounted for from the unsettled state of the weather; the two days previous to the races were very stormy - rather unusual this time of the year. On the morning of the races the day looked cloudy and threatened to spoil the sport, but at 11am the day cleared and was exceedingly pleasant; most of the spectators were the Albury folks, with a fair sprinkle of the fair sex on horseback and in dog-carts. The course was in good order, situated on the estate of William Huon, Esq., Woodonga (sic), distant 21/2 miles from Albury, on the Victoria side of the Murray River, and half a mile from the township of Belvoir. At 12 o'clock the following horses drew to the post for the First Race-THE BELVOIR CUP of 50 sovereigns, for all horses; weight for age; heats, one mile and a half; three entrances or no race. Entrance, £5."