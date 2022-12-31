When horse racing came to early Wodonga township

History is frequently rewritten as new information comes to hand.
Up to now, anyone coming to us to research the history of horse racing in Wodonga would have been directed to text written by Des Martin, a well-known local horseman and, later in his life, a well-regarded local historian.
Des had left notes telling us that "the first official race meeting held at what is now the Wodonga Racecourse was conducted over three consecutive days in April 1859".
I was about to quote the same and, on checking Trove, found the following:
It seems that the Belvoir Cup was run in the year following the first land sales in in 1854.
Bell's Life in Sydney and Sporting Reviewer 24 November 1855
"THE TURF.
BELVOIR RACES.
These races came off on Tuesday the 13th instant. The course was not so numerously attended as was expected; most of our Beechworth friends were absent, but that may be accounted for from the unsettled state of the weather; the two days previous to the races were very stormy - rather unusual this time of the year. On the morning of the races the day looked cloudy and threatened to spoil the sport, but at 11am the day cleared and was exceedingly pleasant; most of the spectators were the Albury folks, with a fair sprinkle of the fair sex on horseback and in dog-carts. The course was in good order, situated on the estate of William Huon, Esq., Woodonga (sic), distant 21/2 miles from Albury, on the Victoria side of the Murray River, and half a mile from the township of Belvoir. At 12 o'clock the following horses drew to the post for the First Race-THE BELVOIR CUP of 50 sovereigns, for all horses; weight for age; heats, one mile and a half; three entrances or no race. Entrance, £5."
The report went on to give results of all five races, and finished with:
"The stakes were paid over at the Woodonga Hotel on the 14th instant, when sundry bottles of champagne were cracked, much to the benefit of the worthy landlord."
