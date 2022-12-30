The Border Mail

Matt Jones reflects on his 25 plus years as a professional race-caller

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated December 30 2022 - 5:08pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Race-caller Matt Jones was born in Wodonga and is now one of the most accomplished callers in the country with more than 20-years calling experience. Picture by Ash Smith

Race-caller Matt Jones fondly recalls sitting up in the historic Towong grandstand as a kid.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.