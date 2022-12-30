Race-caller Matt Jones fondly recalls sitting up in the historic Towong grandstand as a kid.
While most kids his age spent the day running around the picturesque course, Jones had to be cautious of not getting too close to horses because of an allergy.
It was an allergy that proved to have a silver lining and sparked the interest of Jones to become a professional race-caller.
"I was born in Wodonga and caught the bug to be a race caller after attending the Towong races nearly four decades ago," Jones recalled.
"It's hard to believe but at the time I was allergic to horses and still have allergic reactions if I come into contact with a horse.
"I was forced to spend a lot more time in the grandstand than risk being close to horses in the mounting yard and on the track.
"So I used to watch Paul Francis call the races at Towong and I guess that was the spark to become a race caller."
Fast forward 40-years and Jones is now one of the most accomplished race-callers in the country with more than 20-years calling experience.
He initially got involved in race-calling after being the inaugural winner of the Bill Collins Race-caller Scholarship during the late 1990s.
"I was awarded the Bill Collins Race-caller Scholarship back in the late 1990s," he said.
"It was an exciting opportunity and I got to shadow a lot of the leading race-callers at the time and spent a fair amount of time with Bryan Martin in the broadcast box in Melbourne.
"I ended up calling a lot of races at the different tracks in Melbourne and have called on Melbourne Cup day on numerous occasions but not the big race itself.
"I've also called on Cox Plate day which was another highlight of my calling career."
After initially calling predominantly in Melbourne for seven years, Jones decided to head overseas and call races in both the United Kingdom and Singapore.
"I called four Grand National Steeplechases in the UK for the BBC which was an unbelievable experience," Jones said.
"They require four different race-callers because the race is seven kilometres and I used to be situated close to Becher's Brook which is arguably the most iconic fence in jumps racing.
"That was a nerve-wracking experience I can assure you because an estimated 500 to 600 million people watch the Grand National in over 140 countries.
"Then I had almost eight years calling in Singapore and have been back in Australia calling for the past five years."
Jones returned to his hometown after arriving back in Australia and has a property at Staghorn Flat where he also has some cattle to keep him occupied when not calling.
Since returning home, Jones has also started calling the trots and the dogs and during a typical week will call four meetings and travel up to 1500 km.
Jones said he doesn't have a favourite code with all three offering unique challenges and the variety a welcome change.
"I don't particularly have a favourite code," he said.
"My passion is for race-calling itself, so I don't particularly care which code.
"Each code presents different challenges and I find calling the gallops the hardest if you are not doing it on a regular basis.
"It's a bit of a unique situation at the moment because I'm calling three different codes in two different states.
"I hadn't called a dog race until about four years ago.
"But you just get used to it.
"Personally I like the variety in contrast to calling just the one code."
The three qualities all good race-callers share is being accurate, articulate and entertaining.
Jones said he found the secret to his success was to keep his preparation for a meeting simple and not try to over complicate things.
"I've found the less preparation I do the better because if I spend hours preparing to call a meeting I just end up exhausted," he said.
"The best analogy I can think of is when you hear about one cricketer who will hit 500 balls in the nets before going out to bat while another batsman will hit about 10.
"I'm a bit like the cricketer who likes to hit 10 because I like to stay fresh.
"For instance if I was going to call a gallops meeting and I did five hours of form before I got there, I would find that I'm mentally exhausted.
"First and foremost I just need to get the race call right.
"If I call the wrong horse, that's when I'm going to cop the most criticism.
"I just like to keep things simple and don't try to overcomplicate it by delving deep into the form."
Jones became the voice of Riverina harness racing after the retirement of long-time race-caller Allan Hull early in 2020.
Hull called his last ever New Year's Eve meeting in 2019 after calling his first in the mid 1970s.
Jones will call his third New Year's Eve meeting on Saturday night.
"I was approached to call all the meetings in the Riverina after Allan retired and initially I said I was only interested in calling Albury and Wagga because I was already fairly busy," Jones said.
"But now I call at all the Riverina meetings with the exception of Young because it's too far away.
"I feel fortunate to be able to call some of the biggest local meetings like the trots on New Year's Eve and the Towong Cup meeting.
"I've got fond memories because that's the meetings I used to enjoy most as a kid.
"After spending a lot of time calling city meetings, it made me realise that where my heart and passion lies is calling races in the bush.
"It gives me a huge thrill to call at those big country meetings and the atmosphere is something you can't buy.
"If I can tell the crowd is getting into a race, it gives me a huge buzz as well.
"Race-calling is basically a 365-day a year job and you don't always get the crowd and atmosphere.
"So when you do, it's something to savour and New Year's Eve is one of my favourite meetings of the year for sure."
