A Border bottle shop closed for almost six months has reopened under new ownership and management.
The Thirsty Camel drive-through store on Wodonga's Elgin Boulevard started trading on December 20 and is no longer part of Elgin's Hotel after it was taken over by Retail Management Group.
After its purchase of the Wodonga pub in 2021, Black Rhino Group made the decision to close the bottle shop, which occurred on the Queen's Birthday long weekend this year.
Retail Management Group managing director Nick Cook said talks to buy it commenced in September 2021, before a lease was negotiated to reopen the store.
"What we want to achieve is to get it back up to its previous levels," he said.
"As with any new business, we need to learn what our customers want. There might be a bit of baring with us whilst we get it right, but we want to listen to what they want and deliver exactly that.
"It's important to note Black Rhino Group didn't let it go. Bottle shops are not core business for them and they've got multiple other sites where they've closed bottle shops as well."
Mr Cook said there had been huge support shown by Thirsty Camel which made the decision to retain the branding a straightforward one.
He added Thirsty Camel members had access to some of the best deals in the market, which was a positive to help rebuild the business.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Cook said the trickiest part of running a drive-through bottle shop was to explain to customers the range of products on offer given the majority purchased goods from their cars.
"The number one point of difference between us and a Dan Murphy's or a First Choice is we come to you. We are convenience personified," he said.
Jamie Watson has been appointed store manager having worked for eight years at Myrtleford's Foodworks supermarket, also owned by Retail Management Group.
He said a focus was to build on the shop's range of local wines.
"We're really keen to get customers back and trying to break habits is probably the biggest challenge," he said.
"We've shortened the store from what it used to be and we really want to focus on local wines and be competitive as much as we can.
"The goal is to get at least 10 local wineries on board and sell a bit of a range from all of them.
"We haven't got local beers yet, but we basically want to support locals as much as we can."
Retail Management Group also operates the Cellarbrations drive-through bottle shop at Wodonga's Edwards Tavern, as well as Foodworks stores at Falls Creek, Mount Beauty and Yackandandah and IGA supermarkets at Baranduda, Rutherglen and Holbrook.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.