Sydney Thunder acting captain Chris Green is urging Albury-Wodonga's population to get behind the side for Saturday afternoon's matchup with Hobart Hurricanes.
A packed out Lavington Sports Ground will watch on as the Thunder look to make it three wins on the spin - and the skilled all rounder wants to see plenty of green amongst the stands.
"We'd like to turn it into a home venue for us and get that home town bias in our favour with the crowd as well...we're really excited for the clash," he said.
"I love Albury, I went down there as a kid and played in a lot of tennis tournaments. I've done some country blitzes down there as part of our tours to regional NSW.
"I know they love their cricket and I can't wait to get down there for New Year's Eve and experience what it's going to be like.
"It's a great community (and) I know they're really excited about us coming down."
Green is one in a star-studded cast of Thunder players out to make Lavington Sporting Ground their playground tomorrow.
Daniel Sams has been in fine touch with the bat having conjured 36 not out against Brisbane Heat on Thursday night, while Nathan McAndrew was damaging with the ball, taking four wickets.
Additionally, explosive Englishman Alex Hales certainly cannot be discounted.
However, Hobart will provide plenty of resistance - which Green is well aware of.
"They are playing really good cricket at the moment, the Hurricanes and they're always one of the form teams in this competition," he said.
"They've got some dangerous players with bat and ball and we know to go down there we are going to have to be on our A-game to continue this little winning run."
