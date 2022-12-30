Police have busted an alleged high-end vehicle theft ring after a $100,000 ski boat was stolen from Yarrawonga, with officers finding 25 vehicle details on a key generator allegedly used in the thefts.
About a dozen vehicles were allegedly targeted by the syndicate, including Jacob Toyota and OzCar in Wodonga, and Ovens Ford at Wangaratta this month.
A $100,000 ski boat was stolen from Yarrawonga in the early hours of Thursday before being driven on a trailer, towed by a stolen black Toyota HiLux, towards Ballarat.
The owners, who live in Bundalong, appealed for information about the theft, with multiple sightings posted on social media.
One of the sightings, at Ballarat near Lake Burrumbeet on Thursday afternoon, led to police attending a property at Buniya Street in Ballarat.
The Ballarat Magistrates Court on Friday heard officers had watched the stolen HiLux drive into the home's garage, with the police airwing involved.
Officers raided the home and allegedly found drugs and other items, with the stolen boat found about an hour later.
Police examined phones which allegedly found syndicate members texting back and forth during the boat and car thefts, detailing their actions.
Boat owner Amanda Hadley-Peebles said it was a relief to get the boat back.
Her family members are keen barefoot skiers, with the vessel a specialist boat imported from the USA.
"It's incredible," she said of the recovery.
"It's not just a boat for us, the kids are due to compete in the barefoot world championships at Mulwala, we need it for training.
"We put it all over Facebook and it just shows the power of social media
"It was incredible."
Nathan Weightman and Samantha Grovers, who live at Yabba North between Yarrawonga and Shepparton, were arrested and charged.
Brandon Grant and Sheldon Jeans, who live in the Ballarat region, were also charged.
The court heard it was a complicated case involving "systemic and high level dishonesty fraud".
The charges before the court relate to about a dozen vehicle and boat thefts across much of the state, and more charges may be laid.
Detective Senior Constable Haydn Templeton said 25 vehicle details had been found on a seized device allegedly used to steal the vehicles, but it was unclear if all had been used.
Weightman was refused bail and will remain in custody.
Govers and Jeans were both granted bail.
Grant did not apply for bail.
Those charged will return to court on January 30.
