Bundalong family's relief as boat recovered after Yarrawonga theft

By Local News
Updated December 30 2022 - 7:09pm, first published 4:27pm
Amanda Hadley-Peebles and Heath Peebles drove from Bundalong to Ballarat on Friday to recover their stolen specialist barefoot boat after it was stolen from Yarrawonga in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police have busted an alleged high-end vehicle theft ring after a $100,000 ski boat was stolen from Yarrawonga, with officers finding 25 vehicle details on a key generator allegedly used in the thefts.

