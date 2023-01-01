The Border Mail
New council rate cap of 3.5 per cent set by Victorian government

TH
By Ted Howes
January 2 2023 - 3:30am
Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees said he welcomed the rate cap set by the Victorian government but insisted it was still too high.

A new rate cap of 3.5 per cent has been set by the Victorian government for all councils for the 2023/24 financial year, with one North East council mayor vowing to push for lower than the cap.

