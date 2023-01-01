A new rate cap of 3.5 per cent has been set by the Victorian government for all councils for the 2023/24 financial year, with one North East council mayor vowing to push for lower than the cap.
Local Government Minister Melissa Horne announced the cap on Thursday saying the cap was designed to ease cost of living pressures and encourage sound financial management by local governments.
Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees said he ackowledged the cap but planned to discuss the issue at length with councillors and ratepayers.
"I think it's too high," Cr Rees said.
"I think that people are going to struggle, interest rates are going up, the cost of living is increasing.
"I was thinking between two to 2.5 per cent, maximum of three. Three and a half is just too much.
"But even at 3.5, it will still come to us for a council decision to be based at a council meeting. And any lower, we'll have to get a consensus. So it'll have to be a four-three vote or more to get it any lower than 3.5."
Rates are set individually by councils for their municipalities every year through their budget process after community consultation relating to budgets, rates and other charges.
In the decade before the Fair Go Rates system was introduced in 2016 council rates increased by an average of six per cent every year.
Cr Rees said any rate increase did not have to be as high as the cap which was guided by advice from the Essential Services Commission.
"It can be lower, we just can't go higher, unless we've got proven evidence of why we need to go higher," he said.
"So we certainly won't be going higher than 3.5. But even at 3.5, it will still come to us for a council decision to be based at a council meeting."
A Wodonga Council spokesman said: "The rating will be considered by councillors in the budget preparation, considering local needs and long term sustainability."
Indigo Shire Council mayor Sophie Price said: "During the budget process all of the relevant factors are taken into account as it is formulated and the rate cap will be taken into account."
The rate cap limits the amount a council can increase its total revenue from general rates and municipal charges for that year.
Councils set rates for their residents and use the revenue to fund essential community services and infrastructure like local parks, libraries, community centres, roads, kindergartens, waste collection and sports grounds.
Victorian councils have the power to defer or waive rates, charges and interest to rate payers experiencing financial hardship.
"The rate cap for the next financial year takes into account higher inflation and the need to protect Victorians from uncontrolled rate hikes, while ensuring councils can continue to deliver vital community services," Ms Horne added.
"Each council is responsible for setting rates within the rate cap based on the needs of their community.
"Community members have the chance to engage with their local councils as they make decisions about rate rises through their budget process each year."
