Trio charged with murder after Wangaratta man's body found in burnt car

Three people have now been charged with murder following the death of a Wangaratta teenager.
Emergency services were called to a car fire on Loch Garry Road at Bunbartha about 10am on Saturday last week.
Once the flames were extinguished, the 19-year-old Wangaratta man's body was found in the vehicle.
Homicide Squad investigators arrested three people in Shepparton on Friday morning.
A 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, both from Shepparton, and a 24-year-old Mooroopna man, were charged on Friday afternoon.
They will face Shepparton court on Tuesday, with each facing a single charge of murder.
