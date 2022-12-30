The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Trio charged with murder after Wangaratta man's body found in burnt car

By Local News
Updated December 30 2022 - 10:12pm, first published 7:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie Gander, pictured at the Beechworth Gorge, was found dead after a car fire north of Shepparton.

Three people have now been charged with murder following the death of a Wangaratta teenager.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.