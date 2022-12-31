The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Friday night rain hits hard with minor flooding, winds causing trees to topple

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated December 31 2022 - 12:01pm, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The SES said heavy rain caused chaos in some areas of North Albury on Friday night. Picture supplied by NSW SES

Albury residents were urged to stay indoors on Friday night as a storm lashed the northern suburbs flooding roads and felling trees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.