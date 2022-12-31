Albury residents were urged to stay indoors on Friday night as a storm lashed the northern suburbs flooding roads and felling trees.
A car near the Kinross Woolshed pub was hit by a falling tree as winds lashed the Thurgoona area.
NSW SES Albury said its volunteers were busy attending scenes of minor destruction from 8pm when the region was hit by the storm, with strong winds causing trees to give way.
By 11.30pm rainfall reached 10mm and by 9am Saturday, the official recording was 12mm.
But rain gauges across the region revealed much heavier falls than the official number.
Wind gusts up to 35 knots hit some areas into the early hours of Saturday morning.
Many Wodonga residents reported heavier rain there than the Bureau of Meteorology tally states on its Albury-Wodonga forecast which is recorded at Albury airport.
NSW SES Albury commander Curtis Kishere said Thurgoona was hit hard.
"Around the golf course water was reaching up to waist-deep," Mr Kishere said. "There was very heavy rain at Table Top with wind gusts hitting pretty hard causing some minor car accidents with fallen branches on the road.
"If people see flashing lights, we urge them to slow down to 40km/h, we're trying to do our job and we ask people to slow down so we can do it safely."
